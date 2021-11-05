Mark Robinson vows to name strongest side as Wimbledon face Guiseley in FA Cup

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has vowed to name his strongest possible side for the FA Cup first-round clash with non-league Guiseley.

The Dons head into the game on the back of two straight League One losses and Robinson is determined to use the tournament to turn his side’s season around.

Experienced striker Ollie Palmer is pushing to start after returning off the bench in Saturday’s loss at Cambridge following a calf injury.

Darius Charles could also step into contention but defender Paul Kalambayi remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Guiseley will be without the services of Luke Hall for their trip to London.

The 18-year-old is cup-tied after playing in the competition with Sheffield FC and will not have any part to play on the weekend.

Prince Ekpolo and George Cantrill are likely to come back into the fold after serving suspensions.

Josh Stones and Dec Lambton have given themselves a chance of featuring on Saturday after playing in the absence of missing first-team players over recent weeks.