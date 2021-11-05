No fresh injury worries for Aberdeen ahead of Motherwell’s visit By Press Association November 5, 2021, 1:07 pm Stephen Glass has no new injury problems (Andrew Milligan/PA) Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has no fresh injury worries to contend with for the cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell at Pittodrie. Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy are all still absent. Midfielders Dylan McGeouch and Dean Campbell will be hoping to keep their places after their recent return to the starting line-up coincided with good results against Rangers and Hearts. Motherwell captain Stephen O’Donnell is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Robbie Crawford (ankle) is out but Juhani Ojala has trained all week after missing the defeat by the champions with a groin problem. The Finnish defender will be assessed along with a couple of other unnamed players who have been troubled by minor issues this week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Injured Aberdeen full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie won’t be rushed back, confirms boss Stephen Glass Dylan McGeouch hoping to kick on at Aberdeen JOE HARPER: Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins can forge a lethal strike partnership Boss Stephen Glass warns in-form Aberdeen are ‘hungry’ to keep resurgence going