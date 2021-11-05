Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Tanser content with decision to leave St Johnstone for St Mirren

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 2:10 pm
Scott Tanser has no regrets over moving to St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scott Tanser revealed friends and family led those questioning his decision to leave double cup winners St Johnstone for St Mirren but insists the move has worked out.

The 27-year-old full-back had to settle for a place on the bench in both finals last season as Saints won the League Cup and Scottish Cup and also earned a Europa League qualifier.

It was a remarkable and historical achievement for Callum Davidson’s side but Tanser opted to move on to the Buddies in the summer.

Ahead of St Mirren’s trip to McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Tanser insisted that only he could make and understand his decision.

The Englishman said: “People questioned why I would come here but there is so much ambition to get into the top six, it needed the players to do that, players who have had experience of getting there.

“So I think it was the perfect move for me and I think I am excelling in my role here.

“Quite often, maybe it was more family and friends, but I would get the occasional message from people asking why?

“But you can’t judge anything because you are not the person who is making these decisions and I needed to do what was the best for me and I felt it was the best move.

“Basically game time was a big part, I spoke to the manager and he said I would be a massive part of it here.

“I knew I was a big part of it in the St Johnstone team but it was more me needing to play to progress going forward, and not being in and out.

“Obviously that comes with performances and I think my performances are keeping me in this team at the moment.

“Obviously we played them here not so long ago but it is going to be nice to go back to McDiarmid Park and see everyone again.

“I have many memories but there is obviously two that stand out as you know, the cup double are the main memories.

“I spent four great seasons so I have real good memories and it was a happy time but my focus is on winning the game.”

Tanser is looking for St Mirren, in eighth place, one point ahead of St Johnstone, to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Dundee.

The former Port Vale and Rochdale player said: “We will be looking to put things right this weekend.

“The spirit in the camp is good. Obviously we have been playing really well recently and that was a slip-up but we will be looking to get three points.

“There had been no dip in performance. Saturday was just a minor thing and we know ourselves we can get back to the way we played in recent weeks.”

