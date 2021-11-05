Bradford striker Theo Robinson in contention to start FA Cup tie against Exeter

Bradford striker Theo Robinson is in contention to start in their FA Cup first-round game against Exeter at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 32-year-old has yet to start a game for the Bantams this campaign but is pushing for his first start after coming off the bench in Bradford’s last three games.

Caolan Lavery was replaced on the half hour mark in City’s 1-1 draw against Forest Green and is out with injury for their cup game.

Lee Angol is nearing a return for Derek Adams’ men but will not be available on the weekend.

Exeter will have Jack Sparkes available for selection for their trip to Yorkshire on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender has been out with a broken collarbone since August but returned in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Grecians are waiting on the fitness of Kyle Taylor who is recovering from a knock.

Winger Josh Coley is back in training and could be in contention to feature.