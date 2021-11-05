Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford striker Theo Robinson in contention to start FA Cup tie against Exeter

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 2:21 pm
Bradford boss Derek Adams will be without Caolan Lavery (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford boss Derek Adams will be without Caolan Lavery (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford striker Theo Robinson is in contention to start in their FA Cup first-round game against Exeter at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 32-year-old has yet to start a game for the Bantams this campaign but is pushing for his first start after coming off the bench in Bradford’s last three games.

Caolan Lavery was replaced on the half hour mark in City’s 1-1 draw against Forest Green and is out with injury for their cup game.

Lee Angol is nearing a return for Derek Adams’ men but will not be available on the weekend.

Exeter will have Jack Sparkes available for selection for their trip to Yorkshire on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender has been out with a broken collarbone since August but returned in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Grecians are waiting on the fitness of Kyle Taylor who is recovering from a knock.

Winger Josh Coley is back in training and could be in contention to feature.

