Port Vale without injured striker Jamie Proctor

Port Vale striker Jamie Proctor is set to be out for up to three weeks after undergoing surgery ahead of the FA Cup clash against Accrington.

The 29-year-old has gone under the knife to take care of a hernia problem and will miss the first-round clash at Vale Park.

Leon Legge will return to the bench after two months out with a knee injury, while fellow defender Ryan Johnson is back in training.

Midfielder Alex Hurst is also back training but forward Devante Rodney’s heel problem remains an “ongoing issue”.

Accrington have been handed a boost with four players potentially set to return from injury.

Burnley loanee Joel Mumbongo is back in contention for a place up front, while another loanee in Bournemouth’s Sam Sherring boosts John Coleman’s options at the back.

Harvey Rodgers and Mitch Clark could also return to action in defence.

Joe Pritchard and Matt Butcher miss out with strains.