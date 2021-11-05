West Brom without defender Kean Bryan

High-flying West Brom will be without defender Kean Bryan for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship meeting with Middlesbrough.

Bryan suffered a knee problem during Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Hull, with Baggies boss Valerien Ismael saying it appears to be a “bad injury”.

Defenders Darnell Furlong and Kyle Bartley return to contention for third-placed Albion after serving one-match bans.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt is not expected to be ready to return from a foot injury, while Dara O’Shea (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Middlesbrough will assess Martin Payero and Grant Hall ahead of the visit to The Hawthorns.

Argentinian midfielder Payero missed the midweek defeat at Luton due to fatigue, while defender Hall has been missing since the middle of September with a muscular injury.

Boro midfielder Matt Crooks is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the 3-1 loss at Kenilworth Road.

Forward Uche Ikpeazu remains out injured, with long-term absentees Dael Fry and Marc Bola also in the treatment room.