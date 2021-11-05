Kieran Tierney in contention for Arsenal’s game with Watford

Arsenal have Kieran Tierney back in training ahead of Sunday’s visit of Watford.

The Scotland left-back has been missing with an ankle injury but is in contention to return this weekend.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee as manager Mikel Arteta considers naming the same starting XI for a third game in a row.

Watford will be without midfielder Ken Sema (MCL) and forward Kwadwo Baah (fractured ankle) after both sustained serious injuries in training this week.

Francisco Sierralta could be in contention after he took part in first-team training this week, while fellow defender Christian Kabasele has continued his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Right-back Kiko Femenia had sustained a knock to the hip but took part in full training this week.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Dennis, Cleverley, King, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Hernandez, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Bachmann