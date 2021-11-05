Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez retains 100 per cent belief Everton will have a good season

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 3:17 pm
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is convinced his side will enjoy a successful season (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez has “100 per cent belief” that his side will have a successful season as they bid to avoid a fourth successive defeat against Tottenham.

Benitez’s tenure at Goodison Park got off to an encouraging start as the Toffees took 14 points from their first seven Premier League games, but a draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford has been followed by defeats to West Ham, Watford and Wolves.

A difficult run of fixtures either side of the international break – with matches against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea scheduled before mid-December – could make matters even worse, but Benitez remains confident.

“Nobody wants to lose any game, but especially if you have lost three in a row,” the 61-year-old Spaniard said.

“I think the fans understand the context so it’s something that we need to analyse carefully; the context of where we were, where we are, what happened during the summer, players that used to be injured and we need to bring some of them back.

“You put everything together and you have great performances of the team at the beginning of the season.

“I remember when everyone was talking about the best football that they had seen for a while and now we have this issue with the last three games but I have the belief, 100 per cent, that we will do well during the season.

“I am 100 per cent convinced not because I have to say that in an interview, it’s because I can see the commitment of the players, I can see the things we are trying to change little by little and I’m sure we will do it well.”

Benitez has told his players to remember their successful start to the campaign, which has been derailed by significant injuries to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

“Sometimes when you are doing well it’s easier for the manager,” Benitez added.

“When you are not doing so well you have to think about how to improve things and especially the confidence and the mentality.

“Normally I go to the good things that we did. We started really well this season, the players showed the commitment and the intensity and everything that the fans were expecting. We have to remember that and we have to go back to these first games when we were doing quite well.

“I said so many times at the beginning that we were doing so well that it was difficult to keep this momentum.

“We had some injuries, some issues with players and the Premier League is quite complicated – you make one mistake against a team and the next game you lose a bit of confidence and then the next game seems more difficult. You have to remember what you did well and try to stick with these ideas.”

