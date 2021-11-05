Nathan Broadhead to continue comeback in Sunderland’s FA Cup tie with Mansfield

On-loan forward Nathan Broadhead is set to continue his comeback from injury as Sunderland face Mansfield in the FA Cup.

Broadhead was sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but came on as a late substitute in the midweek loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Saturday’s game comes too soon for defender Arbenit Xhemajli to be involved, although he could return for the Papa John’s Trophy tie with Bradford.

Xhemajli has not featured for the first team this season as he works his way back from a serious knee ligament injury.

Mansfield midfielder Stephen McLaughlin is set to be rested for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Stags boss Nigel Clough wants to name a strong side but prefers not to risk McLaughlin in the FA Cup.

George Lapslie, who scored the winner when the two sides met in the competition last year, will be available after missing last weekend’s win over Tranmere.

Forward Rhys Oates scored the opener in that game before later limping off, but is expected to be fit.