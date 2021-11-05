Duo return to West Ham squad ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool

Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko will rejoin the West Ham squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Both players were left at home for the Europa League game in Belgium on Thursday due to minor injury concerns but it was only a precautionary measure with a hectic fixture schedule ahead.

Hammers boss David Moyes made seven changes against Genk. Lukasz Fabianski will resume in goal while Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals could all also return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international joins midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner (both hamstring) and Curtis Jones (eye) and centre-back Joe Gomez (calf) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Fabinho will start his first Premier League match in a month after making his comeback from a knee problem against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianksi, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Chesters, Yarmolenko.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Thiago, Morton, Minamino, Origi