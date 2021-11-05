Bryan Mbeumo in line to return for Brentford against Norwich

Bryan Mbeumo could start Brentford’s game with Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mbeumo was an unused substitute last weekend following a hamstring issue but should be fit enough to secure a promotion to Thomas Frank’s XI.

Kristoffer Ajer faces six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty, with Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste also out through injury.

Norwich must do without captain Grant Hanley for their west London trip.

The Canaries skipper has suffered an adductor problem and will be out of action for several weeks.

Ozan Kabak is a doubt due to glandular fever, though Ben Gibson returns after suspension.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Goode, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Forss, Janelt, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Omobamidele, Dowell, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Williams, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.