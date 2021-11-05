Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryan Mbeumo in line to return for Brentford against Norwich

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 3:56 pm
Brentford could have Bryan Mbeumo available for the visit of Norwich (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Bryan Mbeumo could start Brentford’s game with Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mbeumo was an unused substitute last weekend following a hamstring issue but should be fit enough to secure a promotion to Thomas Frank’s XI.

Kristoffer Ajer faces six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty, with Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste also out through injury.

Norwich must do without captain Grant Hanley for their west London trip.

The Canaries skipper has suffered an adductor problem and will be out of action for several weeks.

Ozan Kabak is a doubt due to glandular fever, though Ben Gibson returns after suspension.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Goode, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Forss, Janelt, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Omobamidele, Dowell, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Williams, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.

