Ipswich manager Paul Cook promises to select a strong side for FA Cup fixture

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:01 pm
Ipswich manager Paul Cook plans to name a strong side for the FA Cup tie with Oldham (Nigel French/PA)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook plans to name a strong side for the FA Cup tie with Oldham (Nigel French/PA)

Ipswich manager Paul Cook insists his team selection will show just how seriously he is taking the FA Cup.

Cook would not reveal any details of possible changes to the starting XI, but intimated he would not be making wholesale changes following the 4-1 win at Wycombe.

Cameron Burgess will hope to continue in defence after coming on for the injured Hayden Coulson at Adams Park.

Janoi Donacien will be assessed after missing the last two games due to illness.

Oldham manager Keith Curle hopes to have more players available for the trip to Portman Road.

The Latics were without 10 first-team players for the home loss to Swindon, among them Zak Dearnley and Jack Stobbs, who had both picked up a bug.

Jamie Bowden also had to be substituted in the second half after vomiting.

Isaac Modi replaced Bowden and could make his full debut for the club on Saturday.

