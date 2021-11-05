Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Barnsley against relegation rivals Hull

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:11 pm
Carlton Morris is nearing a return for Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)
Carlton Morris is nearing a return for Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)

Caretaker Barnsley manager Jo Laumann has no new injury worries for the visit of Hull.

Carlton Morris will be available after the upcoming international break and could even feature in Saturday’s squad.

Obbi Oulare is not yet 100 per cent fit but was an unused substitute in the midweek win over Derby.

Cauley Woodrow may again be asked to play in a deeper role after impressing against the Rams.

Hull defender Alfie Jones is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of the midweek defeat at West Brom.

Jones was making his first appearance in a month but lasted just 16 minutes before being forced off.

Hull manager Grant McCann confirmed that Jones had suffered a recurrence of the hamstring problem which had kept him out.

Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard sat out in midweek but the 21-year-old will return for the trip to Oakwell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal