No fresh injury worries as Rangers host Ross County in Premiership

Rangers have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Ryan Kent made his return to action from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench during the Europa League draw against Brondby on Thursday.

Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad for the trip to Ibrox.

Only full-back Jake Vokins is missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.

The visitors travel down to Glasgow on the back of Wednesday’s 5-0 league victory over Dundee that ended a run of four-straight defeats.