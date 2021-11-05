No fresh injury worries as Rangers host Ross County in Premiership By Press Association November 5, 2021, 4:17 pm Rangers host Ross County on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA) Rangers have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Ryan Kent made his return to action from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench during the Europa League draw against Brondby on Thursday. Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. Ross County have close to a full squad for the trip to Ibrox. Only full-back Jake Vokins is missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery. The visitors travel down to Glasgow on the back of Wednesday’s 5-0 league victory over Dundee that ended a run of four-straight defeats. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Ross County turn focus to Rangers after call-offs due to Hibernian Covid issues Rangers’ club accounts show £23.5m operating loss for last season Steven Gerrard relishing ‘massive’ Sparta Prague clash after Brondby draw Ianis Hagi earns Rangers crucial away draw with Brondby