Gethin Jones misses Bolton’s cup clash with Stockport

Bolton will again be without Gethin Jones as they prepare to welcome Stockport in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old defender has been out of action since mid-October and will not return until the new year.

Amadou Bakayoko may not be risked after suffering an ankle injury which has forced him to sit out of Bolton’s last two games.

Club top scorer Dapo Afolayan is in line to start.

Dave Challinor will take charge of his first Stockport game since moving from Sky Bet League Two side Hartlepool and will be backed by over 5,000 travelling fans.

Ollie Crankshaw and Paddy Madden are expected to start having had previous Football League experience.

Antoni Sarcevic will return to the University of Bolton Stadium with his new side.

On-loan Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy was involved in last season’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool for Villa and could line up from the off on the weekend.