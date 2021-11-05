Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dagenham and Redbridge striker Paul McCallum banned for Salford FA Cup clash

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:37 pm
Dagenham and Redbridge host Salford in the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Dagenham and Redbridge host Salford in the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Striker Paul McCallum is suspended as National League side Dagenham and Redbridge host Salford in the FA Cup first round on Monday.

McCallum has served a three-match ban for his sending-off against Wealdstone in the fourth qualifying round but was this week hit with a further two-match suspension following a further incident.

Matt Robinson is available after completing a ban and Josh Walker, Sam Ling and Joey Jones hope to be available after knocks.

Defender Elliott Johnson is set to miss out through injury.

Salford continue to battle against a lengthy injury list.

Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba will be checked after missing games against Exeter and Leeds Under-21s in the past week.

Tom King, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson remain on the casualty list.

Donald Love is back in contention after playing 90 minutes against the Leeds youngsters in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]