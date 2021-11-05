Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale set to be without Danny Cashman due to injury

Danny Cashman is likely to miss the visit of Notts County at the Crown Oil Arena in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Brighton loanee was forced off the field in the first half of Dale’s 3-0 loss to Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek and is set to be absent for Robbie Stockdale’s side.

Josh Andrews has been struggling with fitness since suffering his injury and is may miss out against the Magpies.

Matt Done played 90 minutes in midweek after missing most of the action in October and may be an option off the bench on the weekend.

Notts County will be looking for Portuguese attacker Ruben Rodrigues to make a difference in Lancashire.

The 25-year-old has scored seven times this season and will most likely start.

Ever-present forward Kyle Wootton is also set to start from the off.

County will be looking to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions with a positive result.