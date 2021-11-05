Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Taylor set to face old side as Oxford entertain Bristol Rovers in FA Cup

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:31 pm
Matty Taylor, centre, will come up against old club Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Matty Taylor should continue to lead the line when former club Bristol Rovers pitch up at Oxford for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie.

The 31-year-old has not missed a League One game all season, scoring five goals in his last seven matches.

Cameron Brannagan will be back in the squad after illness.

The midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-1 win over Morecambe.

Striker Brett Pitman will miss out for injury-hit Rovers due to a new hamstring issue.

The 33-year-old has added to boss Joey Barton’s woes with his latest setback.

Fellow forward Luke Thomas will also miss out with a toe problem, leaving Barton to joke he would field a 4-6-0 formation.

Aaron Collins and winger Sam Nicholson could fill the forward berths as Barton will look for an unorthodox set-up.

