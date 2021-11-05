Matty Taylor set to face old side as Oxford entertain Bristol Rovers in FA Cup By Press Association November 5, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:31 pm Matty Taylor, centre, will come up against old club Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend (John Walton/PA) Matty Taylor should continue to lead the line when former club Bristol Rovers pitch up at Oxford for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie. The 31-year-old has not missed a League One game all season, scoring five goals in his last seven matches. Cameron Brannagan will be back in the squad after illness. The midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-1 win over Morecambe. Striker Brett Pitman will miss out for injury-hit Rovers due to a new hamstring issue. The 33-year-old has added to boss Joey Barton’s woes with his latest setback. Fellow forward Luke Thomas will also miss out with a toe problem, leaving Barton to joke he would field a 4-6-0 formation. Aaron Collins and winger Sam Nicholson could fill the forward berths as Barton will look for an unorthodox set-up. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up