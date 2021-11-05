Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland defender Grant Hanley ruled out of final two World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 5:41 pm
Grant Hanley is out the Scotland squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Grant Hanley is out the Scotland squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Grant Hanley has been ruled out of the Scotland squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers.

The Norwich defender has a groin problem and Canaries boss Daniel Farke confirmed he would be out for two to three weeks.

That will see him miss Scotland’s trip to Moldova on November 12 and the visit of Denmark to Hampden three days later.

There was better news for Steve Clarke when Mikel Arteta revealed Kieran Tierney was in contention for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday after missing several games with an ankle problem.

But Hanley’s absence will leave the Scotland boss with a decision over who fills the central position in his back three.

Jack Hendry performed the role during Scotland’s 3-2 win over Israel last month when Hanley was suspended, with Scott McTominay and Tierney either side.

The Manchester United midfielder moved into midfield when Hanley returned for the last-gasp win in the Faroe Islands.

Liam Cooper of Leeds and Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna are the other centre-backs in the squad.

Scotland need three points from the two matches to guarantee a World Cup 2022 play-off spot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]