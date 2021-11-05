Ross County turn focus to Rangers after call-offs due to Hibernian Covid issues

Ross County are focused on Rangers after several days of uncertainty and late disappointment.

County’s scheduled cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian was postponed last Saturday at little over three hours’ notice following a Covid-19 outbreak among their opponents.

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday night but County again discovered the new date was also postponed following their final training session.

The issue was a major blow to a side aiming to build on their spectacular first league win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee at Dens Park.

They now face the toughest of tasks to follow that victory up when they take on the champions at Ibrox on Sunday.

Manager Malky Mackay told STV: “I spoke to the players about us getting our minds focused on the game against Rangers on Sunday.

“It should have been on Saturday, should have been on Wednesday.

“We have had them in training all the way through but when we found out on Tuesday evening that the game was off we just cleared the decks and allowed everyone a day off to catch a breath and reset and, as from Thursday morning, we have focused on Rangers.”