Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ross County turn focus to Rangers after call-offs due to Hibernian Covid issues

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 5:47 pm
Malky Mackay’s side have been hit by Hibernian’s Covid issues (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s side have been hit by Hibernian’s Covid issues (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County are focused on Rangers after several days of uncertainty and late disappointment.

County’s scheduled cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian was postponed last Saturday at little over three hours’ notice following a Covid-19 outbreak among their opponents.

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday night but County again discovered the new date was also postponed following their final training session.

The issue was a major blow to a side aiming to build on their spectacular first league win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee at Dens Park.

They now face the toughest of tasks to follow that victory up when they take on the champions at Ibrox on Sunday.

Manager Malky Mackay told STV: “I spoke to the players about us getting our minds focused on the game against Rangers on Sunday.

“It should have been on Saturday, should have been on Wednesday.

“We have had them in training all the way through but when we found out on Tuesday evening that the game was off we just cleared the decks and allowed everyone a day off to catch a breath and reset and, as from Thursday morning, we have focused on Rangers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal