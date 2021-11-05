Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5.

Football

Patrice Evra ate the Old Trafford pitch.

Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback from injury.

Running today let’s see how that goes 🔋… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 5, 2021

Harry Kane handed out an award.

It was an honour to present an award at the @PrideOfBritain event this week. Humbling to share a room with so many inspirational people. pic.twitter.com/tOLsFj0rGk — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2021

Another gong for CR7.

Toby Alderweireld enjoyed his Tottenham visit.

A real pleasure to come back to this fantastic stadium to see all the great people and fans of this club again 🤍 Thank you for having me and for the warm welcome. Congrats with the win and I'm wishing you all the best for the rest of the season. I'll be watching! #COYS pic.twitter.com/kmCnehtE2w — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 5, 2021

Tennis

Look who’s back on the court.

Cricket

Tom Curran retook control of his account.

Hey guys. Got my Twitter back, it had been hacked over the last few weeks – so any recent tweets and messages were not mine – apologies. — Tom Curran (@TC59) November 5, 2021

India celebrated victory over Scotland.

Darts

Barney is back in the big time.

I’m back ! Looking forward to it ! Thank you for all the continued support everyone and @TargetDarts 👊🏼🐅 #bengiteam #eyeofthetiger https://t.co/pCVdlBuUmI — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) November 5, 2021

Adrian Lewis got things off his chest.

Last week the boards were great, this week this batch has been far to soft to the extent that iv had to change my points to a long 36mm on my darts which after nearly 20 years of playing I shouldn't have to do that…. — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) November 5, 2021

Anyway rant over pass me the javelins 😂😂 — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) November 5, 2021

Formula One

A new helmet for George Russell.

New lid, photographed by me. ✌️ (and a few by @richardpardon too) pic.twitter.com/bgT7dtOsBf — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 5, 2021

Valtteri Bottas met with fans in Mexico.