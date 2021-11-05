Richie Bennett ruled out of Sutton cup clash with Hayes and Yeading

Sutton will be without Richie Bennett for the trip to Hayes and Yeading in the first round of the FA Cup.

Bennett will be serving the final game of his three-match ban after receiving a red card.

Omar Bugiel could be in line to make his 100th Sutton appearance in the first round.

Sutton are currently ninth in the fourth tier of English football and will be hoping for a good run in the FA Cup.

Southern League Premier Division South outfit Hayes beat Heybridge Swifts in the third qualifying round to set up the Sutton tie.