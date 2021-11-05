Albion cruise to victory over Edinburgh By Press Association November 5, 2021, 9:50 pm Albion won at Edinburgh (Mike Egerton/PA) Albion Rovers produced a dominant performance to win 4-0 away at Edinburgh in Scottish League Two. Max Wright fired Rovers ahead after 23 minutes as he was played through one-on-one and slotted past Brian Schwake. And it was 2-0 just seven minutes later through James McGowan, who latched on to Sean Fagan’s knock down to tap in from close range. On the stroke of half-time, Callum Wilson produced a smart finish to add a third from Corey O’Donnell’s cutback. O’Donnell completed the rout after 62 minutes, cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Scottish Cup: Missed opportunities as Rothes and Brora Rangers exit national competition Norwich misery continues as Raphinha and Rodrigo fire Leeds to victory Joey Barton feels Bristol Rovers’ fortunes are ‘starting to turn’ James Rowberry not getting carried away by winning start as Newport boss