Colchester dash AFC Sudbury’s FA Cup dream

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 10:09 pm
Colchester thrashed AFC Sudbury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Colchester ended minnows AFC Sudbury’s FA Cup run with a 4-0 victory in the first round.

Sudbury, who ply their trade in the eighth tier of English football, had won five games to reach the tournament proper for the first time in 21 years.

But the visiting League Two side ultimately proved their class and and were a step too far for the Yellows.

The Isthmian League North Division side started brightly and had the first real chance as U’s goalkeeper Shamal George pulled off a full-stretch save to keep out Marley Andrews.

Sunbury’s teenage keeper Joshua Blunkell denied Freddie Sears before thwarting Brendan Wiredu moments later.

The hosts’ resilience was broken 10 minutes before the break as Wiredu volleyed home the opener at the back post.

And it was 2-0 four minutes later when Wiredu turned provider for Sears to power home his third goal in as many games.

Sylvester Jasper put the game to bed with 19 minutes to go as he capped a fine performance with a super strike from outside the left-hand side of the box.

And debutant Shawn McCoulsky came off the bench to sweep home Luke Hannant’s cross in stoppage time.

