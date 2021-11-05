Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Sudbury proud of achievement after FA Cup exit at hands of Colchester

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 11:17 pm
AFC Sudbury suffered a first-round exit (Zac Goodwin/PA)
AFC Sudbury joint-manager Angelo Harrop urged his players to be proud of what they achieved after their 4-0 defeat to League Two Colchester in the FA Cup.

The eighth-tier club won five matches to reach the first round proper, but their fairytale run was ended by goals from Brendan Wiredu, Freddie Sears, Sylvester Jasper and Shawn McCoulsky.

But the Suffolk side’s progress in the cup competition has secured the club financially until at least the end of next season.

“We need to be proud now and we need to kick on, in the league,” said Harrop.

“On around 89 minutes, I said to (fellow joint manager) Rick (Andrews), ‘have a look around and look what we’ve created’.

“If you’d seen what we came into and what we’ve achieved now, it’s incredible.

“For this football club now, financially they will be secure especially after Covid and all of the problems with that.”

The U’s were understandably heavy favourites heading into the contest against the Isthmian League North Division outfit.

But boss Hayden Mullins hailed the professionalism of his charges as they avoided “a potential banana skin”.

He said: “The job from start to finish I thought was a good professional one.

“I asked the boys to respect the opposition, to give us a professional performance and it was a potential banana skin.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and if you let the home team get a head of steam, I think it could be a difficult evening.

“I thought the boys did really well and carved out quite a lot of chances and on another day, if you’re not focused, you can let it slip and they can get in the back door.”

