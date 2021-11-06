Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner relishing meeting with Manchester United

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 11:47 am
Rehanne Skinner is relishing Sunday’s clash with “big club” Manchester United as Tottenham return to Women’s Super League action after a four-week break.

Spurs, who headed into the weekend in third place in the table, host fourth-placed United on Sunday having won four of their five league games to date this season, and that is a record head coach Skinner is determined to extend this weekend.

She told Spurs TV: “It’s a good game to go into, Manchester United. Look at the club and look at the history of the club on the men’s side.

“It’s just a big club, the same as us, and we want to get these fixtures in and we want to make sure that we give a really good account of ourselves.”

The game will see the Spurs boss to head-to-head with former assistant and namesake Marc Skinner, who knows exactly what to expect from her team.

He told Manchester United’s official website: “I worked with Rehanne at Leicester, I was her assistant for a season, so I know the good work Rehanne does.

“They’ve got a good togetherness, a good bunch of players with some real top talent in there as well, so it’s going to be difficult, but you want to get ahead and try and put a stamp on the game.”

Leaders Arsenal will attempt to preserve their perfect start to the campaign when they welcome West Ham to Meadow Park on Sunday evening having scored 10 goals without reply in the three fixtures they have played in all competitions since their sobering 4-1 Champions League defeat by Barcelona on October 5.

At the foot of the table, winless Leicester and Birmingham will both attempt to address that situation when they host Manchester City, who have collected only four points from their five league games, and Reading respectively.

