Danny Mullen in good spirits despite Dundee’s winless home run against Celtic

Danny Mullen is ignoring the heavy hand of history as Dundee look for a long-awaited home victory over Celtic on Sunday.

The Hoops have not lost at Dens Park since September 1988 when a Tommy Coyne goal gave the Dark Blues a 1-0 win.

However, Mullen is concentrating on the present day as he hopes the Taysiders build on last week’s 1-0 cinch Premiership victory over his former club St Mirren in Paisley, which followed a surprise 5-0 thrashing at home to Ross County.

The 26-year-old striker said: “I don’t think the history is on our minds.

“It is on the day and we will come up with a plan to try to get something from the game, whether it is a draw or all three points.

“It is going to be a tough game, we know that but I wouldn’t say it is on our minds about the history and stuff like that.

“We know that if we turn up we could get something from the game. We will all need to be at our best and hopefully Celtic are not at their best.

“The Ross County game was hopefully just a blip because you have seen the way we worked for each other all over the park at St Mirren. Off the back of a good result you always look to push on and build on that.

“We have given ourselves a platform with the St Mirren game to go and try to build on it.”

Celtic beat Dundee 6-0 at Parkhead in August and Mullen knows Ange Postecoglou’s side, who travel on the back of an impressive 3-2 Europa League win over Ferencvaros in Hungary on Thursday night, have plenty of attributes.

The former Livingston player said: “They are a top side, everybody knows that.

“They have strength in depth, they have a squad capable of changing and whoever plays, there will be quality in the side.

“They have a lot of movement in the team, good quality up front, there is quality all through their side, there is no denying that but if we bring what we can bring then we can make it tough for them.

“We have been working on our game plan during the week so it is a game we are looking forward to.”