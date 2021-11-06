Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: How the under-pressure Man Utd boss approached the derby

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 3:03 pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had another day to forget (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will again find his position under heavy scrutiny following his side’s derby loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency analyses the Norwegian’s afternoon.

Selection

Solskjaer made three changes following the midweek draw at Atalanta, two of which were enforced with Paul Pogba suspended and Raphael Varane injured. Marcus Rashford was the other player to make way. Victor Lindelof returned to the defence and Fred was brought in to add steel while Mason Greenwood was given his chance in attack.

Tactics

Manchester United’s three-man defence was soon breached
United selected three centre-backs with Fred and Scott McTominay sitting in front of the defence. The hope was that they could absorb pressure and look to hit City on the break through the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood. It was a plan that failed as it simply invited City, whose movement was rapid and fluent, to attack. By contrast, when United got the ball they looked disjointed, sluggish and short of options. But for David De Gea, the game could have been out of sight by the interval.

Reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo could not rescue Manchester United
Solskjaer had to act at the break and did so, introducing Jadon Sancho for Bailly and switching to a back four. The hope was presumably that it would give United a greater presence in midfield and a bit more attacking punch, but City were simply too strong and managed the game well. United still could not gain any meaningful possession or create anything of substance. Further changes of personnel also had little effect. Not even Ronaldo could dig United out of trouble this time.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford was one of four substitutes made by Manchester United
Sancho made a couple of runs out wide but was largely unable to make an impression. It was a similar story for Rashford and Donny Van De Beek, two other players capable of making a difference but not able to get into the game.

Final impression

Pep Guardiola's side outplayed Ole Gunnar
This was another difficult afternoon for Solskjaer. The defeat was not as heavy as the recent Liverpool mauling but it will still put him firmly in the spotlight. The difference in class between the two sides was marked and Solskjaer was completely out-manoeuvred by his opposite number Pep Guardiola.

