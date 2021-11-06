Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham fight back to earn first-round replay against Cheltenham in FA Cup

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 4:23 pm
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gillingham and Cheltenham will battle it out again in an FA Cup replay following a 1-1 draw between the two League One sides at Priestfield.

Young Gills striker Gerald Sithole cancelled out Mattie Pollock’s first-half strike and neither side could find a winner, meaning both will be in the hat for the second-round draw.

Christian Norton headed wide and Kyle Vassell miscued an effort from 10 yards as the visitors, who won at Gillingham in the second round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, started brightly.

However, the Gills almost took the lead on 22 minutes through Danny Lloyd, whose poked shot following a surging run into the box was brilliantly saved by Scott Flinders.

Cheltenham went ahead nine minutes before the break when Pollock’s header was controversially adjudged to have crossed the line, despite Robbie McKenzie’s attempted acrobatic clearance.

Alfie May volleyed inches wide for the Robins but Gillingham’s 18-year-old striker Sithole levelled with an exquisite finish on the stroke of the hour after meeting Ryan Jackson’s deep cross.

Another teenager – defender Bailey Akehurst – almost won the game for the Gills in the 93rd minute but his low drive flashed narrowly past the post.

