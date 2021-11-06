Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Wilson hits hat-trick as Port Vale push past Accrington in FA Cup

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:10 pm
Port Vale’s James Wilson scored a hat-trick (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale's James Wilson scored a hat-trick (Isaac Parkin/PA)

James Wilson’s hat-trick saw Port Vale stroll through to round two of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win at home to Accrington.

Wilson scored with a cool finish on the half-hour mark and completed his treble with two second-half goals after Stanley’s Colby Bishop was sent off for throwing an elbow. Lewis Cass and George Lloyd also scored after Ethan Hamilton had pulled one back.

In what was virtually the Valiants’ first attack, Wilson latched onto David Worrall’s ball forward and charged into the box to clinically beat Toby Savin.

Stanley should have been ahead by then but Hamilton fired their best chance over the bar 10 minutes in.

Vale, riding high in Sky Bet League Two, could have extended their lead early in the second half, but Wilson and James Gibbons could not capitalise on their chances.

The League One side’s chances of mounting a comeback were ended by Bishop’s red card for violent conduct and, within minutes, Wilson doubled the lead when he drilled home a loose ball from a corner.

The striker then connected with Tom Conlon’s pass to hit his third.

Though Hamilton hit a consolation for Accrington five minutes from time, Cass responded almost instantly to make it 4-1.

Lloyd completed the visitors’ miserable afternoon with Vale’s fifth goal in stoppage time.

