Northampton pegged back twice as Cambridge battle to earn replay

Northampton and Cambridge will have to do it all over again after drawing 2-2 in the first round of the FA Cup at Sixfields.

The Cobblers hit the front with just six minutes played when Kion Etete brought down Sam Hoskins’ long pass, dummied inside a defender and slipped a shot under the body of Dimitar Mitov.

But the lead lasted only seven minutes as Sam Smith quickly levelled for Cambridge when heading in Jack Iredale’s free-kick.

Joe Ironside forced a good save from home stopper Liam Roberts shortly before Northampton restored their lead as the excellent Etete put the ball on a plate for Paul Lewis to score against his former club.

Hoskins was close to extending the home side’s lead when shooting wide, but Cambridge were back on level terms midway through the second half as Conor Masterson smashed in the loose ball after Northampton failed to clear Jensen Weir’s free-kick.

Northampton were the more likely team to win it but both teams will be in the hat for Monday’s draw after Mitov denied Mitch Pinnock late on.