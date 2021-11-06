Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton pegged back twice as Cambridge battle to earn replay

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:13 pm
Kion Etete (left) opened the scoring for Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Northampton and Cambridge will have to do it all over again after drawing 2-2 in the first round of the FA Cup at Sixfields.

The Cobblers hit the front with just six minutes played when Kion Etete brought down Sam Hoskins’ long pass, dummied inside a defender and slipped a shot under the body of Dimitar Mitov.

But the lead lasted only seven minutes as Sam Smith quickly levelled for Cambridge when heading in Jack Iredale’s free-kick.

Joe Ironside forced a good save from home stopper Liam Roberts shortly before Northampton restored their lead as the excellent Etete put the ball on a plate for Paul Lewis to score against his former club.

Hoskins was close to extending the home side’s lead when shooting wide, but Cambridge were back on level terms midway through the second half as Conor Masterson smashed in the loose ball after Northampton failed to clear Jensen Weir’s free-kick.

Northampton were the more likely team to win it but both teams will be in the hat for Monday’s draw after Mitov denied Mitch Pinnock late on.

