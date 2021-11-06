Scott Boden’s double eases Boreham Wood past Eastleigh

Scott Boden netted a brace to hand National League leaders Boreham Wood a 2-0 FA Cup victory over their fifth-tier rivals Eastleigh.

Both clubs fielded their strongest available line-ups and the opening exchanges saw each side go close within the first five minutes.

Eastleigh’s Harry Pritchard’s side-footed effort went inches wide of Taye Ashby-Hammond’s post. Then Wood striker Tyrone Marsh wastefully lofted a gilt-edged chance over the visitors’ bar straight from the goal kick.

Ashby-Hammond was then forced into a smart low save from Spitfires forward Ben House, while Wood’s Jacob Mendy saw his powerful header graze the crossbar, as the game swung from end to end.

Yet just as it looked as though the tie would be deadlocked at the break, Boden turned in Kane Smith’s cross to the far post to hand the hosts the lead.

Boden clinched a place in the FA Cup second round with a close-range finish after 61 minutes, poking home from Josh Rees’ flicked pass.

Ben Strevens’ Spitfires plugged away but lacked the quality in the final third to further trouble home goalkeeper Ashby-Hammond.

Then three minutes from time, only the assistant referee’s flag denied the journeyman striker a hat-trick as Boden’s superb solo effort was ruled out for offside.

This was Wood’s first victory over Eastleigh – who are currently 12th in the National League – in their last eight encounters.