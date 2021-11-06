Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn show character to bounce back and end challenging week with a win

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:15 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz was on target again (PA)
Ben Brereton Diaz was on target again (PA)

Blackburn bounced back impressively from the midweek hammering against Fulham by coming from behind to convincingly defeat Sheffield United 3-1.

It was a real display of character from Tony Mowbray’s Sky Bet Championship team, who were beaten 7-0 at home by Fulham in the week.

The hosts could be forgiven for having a sense of deja vu when they fell behind within 90 seconds to Rhian Brewster’s first league goal for United

But Rovers were deservedly level eight minutes before the break when Reda Khadra marked his first start for the club with his first goal.

From there, Rovers were superior and Ben Brereton Diaz completed the turnaround in the 59th minute, tapping home from close range.

In a game of firsts, Ian Poveda’s quick feet brought a first Blackburn goal of his own in the 70th minute to seal the success.

It was a disappointing performance from the Blades who, despite Morgan Gibbs-White hitting the woodwork, delivered little on their way to a second defeat in three matches.

Blackburn’s defence was breached within two minutes when Scott Wharton failed to intercept a pass to Sharp and the veteran wriggled free before floating a cross in for the unmarked Brewster, who spectacularly volleyed into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

To the hosts’ credit, they were the better side despite that early setback and struck a 37th-minute equaliser – albeit fortuitously – through Khadra, who jinked beyond Chris Basham and inside from the left before letting fly on the edge of the area with an effort that took a wicked deflection to completely wrong-foot Robin Olsen.

Rovers started the second half in the ascendancy, but the Blades went close in the 57th minute after Sharp brilliantly controlled a long ball to set up a chance but his shot was blocked by the legs of Thomas Kaminski.

It proved crucial as Blackburn went ahead two minutes later when Lewis Travis found Poveda and his low cross from the byline was tailor-made for Brereton Diaz, who tapped home his 13th goal this term from two yards out.

And they broke in devastating fashion in the 70th minute to add a third as Brereton Diaz released Poveda and – although his initial shot was saved – he provided a touch of magic with a touch that took the ball away from Olsen before firing in from close range.

The Blades somehow passed up a chance to pull a goal back with 15 minutes to go as Lys Mousset was denied with just Kaminski to beat, before Gibbs-White’s thunderous effort smacked the post.

Rovers could have made the scoreline even more emphatic but Olsen palmed away from Brereton Diaz, before a fine curling effort from John Buckley thumped the post.

It mattered not, as Blackburn climbed to sixth in the table.

