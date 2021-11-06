Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Hemmings penalty helps Kidderminster upset Grimsby

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:17 pm
Ashley Hemmings was on target for Kidderminster (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Ashley Hemmings stroked home the decisive penalty to earn Kidderminster a shock 1-0 win over Grimsby.

A tight, tense and fiercely-competitive tie was decided 18 minutes from time when Ethan Freemantle got across Luke Waterfall in the area and was nudged over.

Hemmings coolly guided his penalty low to the left of goalkeeper Max Crocombe as he dived the wrong way.

The Mariners huffed and puffed from there, but the hosts stood firm to reach the FA Cup second round for the first time in eight years.

Kidderminster played with purpose from the off, signalling their intent with a sixth-minute move that saw Kevin Austin release Hemmings on the left and his swirling centre was nodded into the gloves of Crocombe by Amari Morgan-Smith.

Grimsby’s best moment of the first half came when Ryley Towler’s driven cross-field ball picked out Michee Efete to cut the ball back for Will Bapaga’s shot, which was smothered at the near post by Luke Simpson.

Corners provided Town’s best openings early in the second half, Towler twice heading back into the danger zone from the far post only for the ball to hit Efete the first time, while on the second occasion Waterfall inexplicably missed from six yards out.

Efete fired against the outside of a post from a tight angle four minutes before Kidderminster’s goal, but Grimsby had no answer to going behind.

