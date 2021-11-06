Keith Millen off the mark as Carlisle boss with FA Cup win over minnows Horsham

Keith Millen secured his first win as Carlisle boss with a 2-0 FA Cup first-round victory over minnows Horsham.

The seventh-tier visitors had won five matches to make it back to the first round proper for the first time since 2008.

But the League Two Cumbrians picked up a welcome win to end a dismal run of six games without victory.

The Isthmian Premier Division club ran out of steam as two goals in the last 20 minutes settled the tie.

Carlisle squandered a host of early chances as the Hornets held firm.

Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson both failed to hit the target with early efforts before Tristan Abrahams fried straight at Sam Howes.

And shot-stopper Howes produced a super save to deny Mellish’s rasping drive just before the break, before tipping Zach Clough’s effort past the post in first-half injury time.

The hosts continued to threaten after the break as Abrahams had an effort scrambled off the line.

But Horsham’s valiant resistance was broken with 20 minutes to go as Young fired into the bottom corner following a fine team move.

And Young turned provider as Clough’s deflected 90th-minute effort sealed Carlisle’s safe passage.