Rhys Oates’ early effort enough as Mansfield dump Sunderland out of FA Cup again

Rhys Oates returned to the north east to knock Sunderland out of the Emirates FA Cup with an early winner in Mansfield’s narrow 1-0 victory.

Nigel Clough’s side, struggling in Sky Bet League Two, claimed an away win for the first time this season at the Black Cats’ expense.

Oates, who left Hartlepool in the summer, made the most of an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge to score the opener in the fifth minute.

It meant Sunderland – who have lost their last three matches in the league – were dumped out by Mansfield for the second year in a row at the same stage.

By the time Nathan Broadhead had forced Mansfield goalkeeper Nathan Bishop into his first meaningful save with a header a few minutes before the break, the Stags were already in front.

Burge’s early clearance should have been routine but it hit a visiting player and Oates controlled the loose ball before dispatching the finish in off the left-hand post.

Mansfield’s Ollie Hawkins also headed against the crossbar with half-time approaching, with Sunderland fortunate not to be two goals behind.

After the restart, Sunderland – after five substitutions – continued in a similar manner.

The nearest they came to levelling was when Carl Winchester headed against the top of the crossbar and Dan Neil’s half-volley shook the woodwork in stoppage-time but Mansfield held on to reach the second round.