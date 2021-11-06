Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton finish strongly to ease into the second round of the FA Cup

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:24 pm
Jayden Stockley (centre) celebrates Charlton’s third goal with his team-mates (Steven Paston/PA)
Jayden Stockley (centre) celebrates Charlton’s third goal with his team-mates (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton made their superiority count in the second half against Havant & Waterlooville, with a 4-0 victory easing the hosts into the second round of the FA Cup.

Josh Passley almost gave the National League South team the lead in the 27th minute when his cross-cum-shot nearly found its way into the top corner of the Charlton net.

Charlton upped the tempo after the restart, showing more pace and power in their play.

An effort from Corey Blackett-Taylor on 53 minutes just cleared the Havant crossbar.

The visitors suffered a blow just after the hour when defender Sam Magri had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The direction of the game was decided in the space of six minutes.

Havant went close in the 69th minute, when a Jake McCarthy header from a corner forced keeper Stephen Henderson into a full-length save.

However, Charlton took the lead three minutes later, when a free header by Josh Davison was directed goalwards, after a Charlie Kirk cross.

The League One side doubled their lead in the 76th minute through Jayden Stockley’s penalty, after Jamie Collins fouled Elliot Lee.

Captain Stockley made sure of the Charlton progression with a poke home with five minutes remaining, before Academy player Mason Burstow added a fourth in the 90th minute.

