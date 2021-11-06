Charlton finish strongly to ease into the second round of the FA Cup

Charlton made their superiority count in the second half against Havant & Waterlooville, with a 4-0 victory easing the hosts into the second round of the FA Cup.

Josh Passley almost gave the National League South team the lead in the 27th minute when his cross-cum-shot nearly found its way into the top corner of the Charlton net.

Charlton upped the tempo after the restart, showing more pace and power in their play.

An effort from Corey Blackett-Taylor on 53 minutes just cleared the Havant crossbar.

The visitors suffered a blow just after the hour when defender Sam Magri had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The direction of the game was decided in the space of six minutes.

Havant went close in the 69th minute, when a Jake McCarthy header from a corner forced keeper Stephen Henderson into a full-length save.

However, Charlton took the lead three minutes later, when a free header by Josh Davison was directed goalwards, after a Charlie Kirk cross.

The League One side doubled their lead in the 76th minute through Jayden Stockley’s penalty, after Jamie Collins fouled Elliot Lee.

Captain Stockley made sure of the Charlton progression with a poke home with five minutes remaining, before Academy player Mason Burstow added a fourth in the 90th minute.