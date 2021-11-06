Aaron Wildig nets the only goal as Morecambe defeat Newport

Morecambe made it into the second round of the FA Cup with a battling 1-0 victory over Newport at the Mazuma Stadium.

Aaron Wildig scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute just seconds after coming off the bench when he sneaked in at the far post to convert Jonah Ayunga’s right-wing cross.

It was a cruel defeat in many ways for Newport who had the better of the chances but came up against an inspired performance from goalkeeper Jokull Andresson who made a string of fine saves.

Jake Cain produced the first effort of note with a long-range shot that was well saved by Andresson to his right.

Andresson was tested again with a curler from the in-form Dom Telford before Fin Azaz went close in the 41st minutes with a low effort from 20 yards that took a deflection off Scott Wootton and fizzed just the wrong side of the right-hand post.

Andresson was at his best again to tip away a superb strike from Oli Cooper and saved his side at the death to save a shot from the excellent Telford.