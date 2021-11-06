Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull end losing run by beating fellow strugglers Barnsley

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:30 pm
George Honeyman, second left. celebrates his goal against Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
George Honeyman, second left. celebrates his goal against Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter scored to secure a valuable 2-0 win for Hull over relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Tigers, who had lost their last five Sky Bet Championship games, were on the front foot for large parts of the game and got a deserved victory over the managerless Tykes.

Barnsley caretaker boss Joseph Laumann made three changes to the team that claimed a big win against Derby on Wednesday night, with Jordan Williams, Liam Kitching and Devante Cole coming in.

Hull’s Grant McCann made two changes to his team from the defeat at West Brom, with Nathan Baxter and Di’Shon Bernard joining the starting XI.

There was a brief spell of pressure from the home side in the opening exchanges but the first real chances fell to Hull.

The ball was cut back to the edge of the Barnsley box for Richie Smallwood but he could not keep his volley down.

Josh Magennis was the next to have a go at goal. The Hull forward did well to create space for himself but his left-footed effort failed to hit the target. Jacob Greaves then saw his header go just wide of Brad Collins’ post.

The Tigers got the goal their domination deserved on 33 minutes. Collins did well to stop Jasper Moon from turning into his own net but Honeyman followed up and clinically finished into the bottom corner.

Mallik Wilks had the last chance of the half when he looped his header wide and the away side went into the break good value for their lead.

The first chance of the second period came after Hull hit Barnsley on a counter-attack, the ball fell to Greg Docherty from close range but Collins produced a top save and Magennis blasted his follow-up over the bar.

That was a wake-up call for the Reds and they started to create some openings of their own. Home substitute Callum Styles had a try from distance but Baxter’s save was a comfortable one.

Callum Brittain then had time and space in the box but could only land his effort straight into the arms of Hull’s man in goal.

The Tigers were defending resolutely and, in the 75th minute, broke away to score a vital second. Honeyman found Lewis-Potter on the right, who coolly slotted home.

Hull’s Ryan Longman was inches away from adding a third but the substitute’s strike cannoned back off the post and into the arms of Collins.

The victory for Hull was their first away success since the opening game of the season and sees them leapfrog Barnsley into 22nd in the table.

