Walsall avoid FA Cup shock as Brendan Kiernan strike sees off King’s Lynn

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:31 pm
Brendan Kiernan scored for Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Walsall booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup after surviving a scare at non-league King’s Lynn to win 1-0.

An early Brendan Kiernan goal put the League Two side in front, but their National League opponents pushed the visitors all the way in a stirring second-half display.

Walsall started on the front foot with Tyrese Shade’s cross being turned behind for a corner by defender Kyle Callan-McFadden.

Five minutes later, George Miller attempted an overhead kick on the volley but his effort was comfortably saved by home goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The opening goal eventually arrived after 15 minutes when a quickly-taken free-kick from Hayden White took a slight deflection and Kiernan was on hand to tap home at the far post.

It took the hosts almost an hour to raise the noise levels as home skipper Michael Clunan saw his shot brilliantly cleared off the line by White.

There was suddenly a different feel to the tie as King’s Lynn ramped up the pressure in the second period.

Junior Morias hit a shot into a body of Walsall players and also headed wide as the Linnets valiantly went in search of an equaliser.

The hosts continued to push forward but the Saddlers held on without too many more alarms at the back.

