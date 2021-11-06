Callum McManaman’s strike is enough to see Tranmere through

FA Cup winner Callum McManaman scored the only goal of the game as Tranmere booked a place in round two with a 1-0 victory at League Two rivals Crawley.

Winger McManaman, who starred in Wigan’s 2013 triumph over Manchester City, settled the issue in the first half as Crawley tumbled to a fifth successive defeat in all competitions.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon made four changes after slamming his side for a “really poor all-round performance” in the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield last week.

The recalled Ashley Nadesan, one of five changes made by Crawley head coach John Yems, almost found Tom Nichols after a surging run before having a header saved by goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Rovers broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break when McManaman scored his second goal of the season.

He poked the ball home from close range at the second attempt after veteran keeper Glenn Morris had parried his initial effort from Lee O’Connor’s cross.

Jack Powell fired wide from the edge of the area for Crawley shortly after the break before Yems made a double change, bringing on Tyler Frost and Will Ferry.

Rovers keeper Doohan kept his side ahead by blocking a low shot from top scorer Kwesi Appiah.

Crawley enjoyed more possession as the tie wore on but could not produce an equaliser.