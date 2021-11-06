Inverness held by Ayr to miss out on top spot

Inverness missed the chance to move top of the Scottish Championship after being held to a 2-2 draw by Ayr at Somerset Park.

The visitors, without a win in three heading into the game, took the lead in the 13th minute when Sean Welsh nodded in Tom Walsh’s cross from close range.

Ayr, seeking to avoid a third successive defeat, hit back within two minutes as Joe Chalmers got on the end of a corner.

But Inverness restored their advantage in the 26th minute, Michael Gardyne’s cross evading everyone and going into the net for his fifth goal in eight games.

Ayr levelled for a second time eight minutes into the second half when Paddy Reading’s low effort found the bottom corner.

However, with leaders Kilmarnock losing at home to Partick, Inverness were unable to muster a winner and are instead one point adrift.