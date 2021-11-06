AFC Wimbledon scrape past sixth-tier Guiseley in FA Cup

AFC Wimbledon booked a place in the second round of the FA Cup after scraping a 1-0 win against sixth-tier Guiseley at Plough Lane.

Three divisions separate the two sides but the visitors more than matched their hosts and Guiseley were unlucky to go behind courtesy of Ollie Palmer’s strike just before the break.

The Dons have now progressed to the second round in nine of the last 12 seasons, but chaotic defending and disjointed forward play sent the Plough Lane faithful home far from happy.

The visitors frustrated Wimbledon for much of the first half and rumblings of discontent were growing among the home support as the break approached.

Their nerves were calmed in the 42nd minute, when Palmer latched onto an Ayoub Assal pass and calmly rounded Brad Wade before slotting into an empty net.

Guiseley piled on the pressure in the second half and could have forced a replay late on if Jacob Gratton’s effort had not flashed just wide of Nik Tzanev’s net.