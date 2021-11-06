Daniel Jebbison earns Burton place in FA Cup second round

Daniel Jebbison’s clinical late finish handed Burton a gritty 2-1 win at League One rivals Fleetwood.

Jebbison darted in to convert Tom Hamer’s measured cross to hand the visitors victory with 13 minutes to go in dreadful conditions on the Fylde coast.

Fleetwood struck the opener after 12 minutes at a blustery Highbury.

Shayden Morris’s crisp low cross was spilled by goalkeeper Ben Garratt, allowing Joe Garner to poke home the loose ball from close range.

Burton struck back swiftly, however, with Joe Powell firing home from 20 yards after meeting Michael Mancienne’s tidy pass.

Morris almost put the hosts back in front when his strike from a tight angle was superbly palmed over the top by Garratt.

At the other end, Powell’s well-struck free-kick was deflected narrowly wide.

Burton opened the second period brightly, and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson should have done better when he blazed over from 12 yards.

After Jebbison had struck what turned out to be the winner, Albion comfortably hung on to their lead.

Albion sub Omari Patrick saw a late curling strike saved well by home goalkeeper Alex Cairns.