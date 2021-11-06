Wycombe twice hit back to deny Hartlepool

Hartlepool and Wycombe must go again after a 2-2 FA Cup first-round draw at Victoria Park.

Pools led twice only to be pegged back by the Chairboys, who sit a division above in League One.

Pools, who lost manager Dave Challinor to Stockport this week, took the lead three minutes into first-half added time.

Midfielder Matty Daly, on loan from Huddersfield, was too skilful for the visiting defenders as he cut them open on the edge of the area and fed Mark Cullen to confidently sweep home.

Wycombe, who made four changes from Tuesday’s defeat to Ipswich, levelled after 64 minutes when a teasing cross by Curtis Thompson was headed home from six yards by defender Chris Forino-Joseph.

But a minute later Pools, under the command of caretaker boss Antony Sweeney, went back in front. This time Daly crossed from the left for Luke Molyneux to volley home on the turn from close range.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side avoided defeat when Pools goalkeeper Jon Mitchell took out Forino-Joseph in the area and Joe Jacobson made no mistake from the spot after 74 minutes.