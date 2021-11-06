Arbroath deny Hamilton in stoppage time

Thomas O’Brien rescued a point in added time as Arbroath extended their unbeaten Scottish Championship run to four matches with a 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

Andy Ryan opened the scoring with a penalty just 16 minutes in after he was brought down by Colin Hamilton in the box.

Luke Donnelly and Anton Dowds both had chances saved by goalkeeper Joe Hilton around the half-hour mark as the visitors pressed for an equaliser but, despite bossing possession and dominating for most of the first half, they still trailed at the break.

Donnelly was denied by Hilton again five minutes into the second half while a Joel Nouble header was kept out just after the hour as Arbroath continued to go close.

And the equaliser their efforts deserved came in second-half stoppage time when O’Brien rose highest to head home.