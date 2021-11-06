Ipswich held to home draw by Oldham

Ipswich failed to improve their dismal recent FA Cup record after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oldham at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys, who had not won an FA Cup match at home since January 2009, could not see off their determined League Two opponents, who also missed a second-half penalty through Dylan Bahamboula.

Wes Burns’ eighth-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Davis Keillor-Dunn’s clever finish just before the break and the visitors defied their lowly league position for much of the encounter to earn a replay.

Burns got Ipswich off to a fast start when he diverted home Macauley Bonne’s sweeping cross from the left.

Hallam Hope then glanced a header wide for the Latics before Ipswich’s Bersant Celina stung the hands of Jayson Leutwiler with a swerving drive.

The visitors began to grow into the game and Keillor-Dunn brought Oldham level in the 41st minute when he expertly curled the ball home from the edge of the area.

The Latics were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute for a foul by substitute Janoi Donacien, but Bahamboula’s spot-kick was well saved by Christian Walton.

The let-off spurred Ipswich into life and Connor Chaplin fired over before a last-ditch tackle by Jordan Clarke also denied the Town substitute in the 83rd minute.