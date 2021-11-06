Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich held to home draw by Oldham

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:46 pm
Davis Keillor-Dunn scored the equaliser for Oldham (Tim Markland/PA).
Ipswich failed to improve their dismal recent FA Cup record after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oldham at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys, who had not won an FA Cup match at home since January 2009, could not see off their determined League Two opponents, who also missed a second-half penalty through Dylan Bahamboula.

Wes Burns’ eighth-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Davis Keillor-Dunn’s clever finish just before the break and the visitors defied their lowly league position for much of the encounter to earn a replay.

Burns got Ipswich off to a fast start when he diverted home Macauley Bonne’s sweeping cross from the left.

Hallam Hope then glanced a header wide for the Latics before Ipswich’s Bersant Celina stung the hands of Jayson Leutwiler with a swerving drive.

The visitors began to grow into the game and Keillor-Dunn brought Oldham level in the 41st minute when he expertly curled the ball home from the edge of the area.

The Latics were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute for a foul by substitute Janoi Donacien, but Bahamboula’s spot-kick was well saved by Christian Walton.

The let-off spurred Ipswich into life and Connor Chaplin fired over before a last-ditch tackle by Jordan Clarke also denied the Town substitute in the 83rd minute.

