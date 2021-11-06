Struggle for Sutton as they edge out Hayes

Will Randall’s second-half winner secured Sutton a place in the FA Cup second round with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Southern League Premier South side Hayes & Yeading.

Randall struck from the edge of the box with 19 minutes left after good work from substitute Donovan Wilson.

Sutton, sitting ninth in League Two despite losing three of their last four matches, were made to fight all the way by Hayes who had gone into the game with an unbeaten record this season.

Hayes goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson produced a stunning save to deny Isaac Olaofe eight minutes before the break with the best opening of the half.

Opposite number Dean Bouzanis then kept his side on level terms with a quickfire double save, first from Tyler Goodrham and then Moses Emmanuel.

But once Randall broke the deadlock, Hayes were unable to muster a response as they fell short of reaching the second round for the first time in the club’s history.