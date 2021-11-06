Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tactical tweak earned Bournemouth victory – Scott Parker

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:50 pm
Jaidon Anthony (centre) celebrates one of his goals (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Scott Parker admitted it took a tactical tweak for Bournemouth to return to winning ways with a 4-0 victory against Swansea.

Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony both scored twice after the visitors had started brightly at The Vitality Stadium.

The win keeps Scott Parker’s side top of the Sky Bet Championship, two points clear of Fulham, and Parker said: “I thought it was a big performance from us. We were brilliant overall – everything about us really.

“They caused us a few problems early on and that was probably down to me. They were causing us a bit of a problem tactically that we had to fix and we did that.”

Bournemouth came into the game having finally surrendered a 16-match unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Preston on Wednesday.

“I’m reluctant to say a reaction to Wednesday because we didn’t lose it through a lack of passion and desire, we lost it because of a few small details,” said Parker.

The visitors had strong claims for a penalty waved away by referee Tony Harrington after Ethan Laird looked to have been clipped just inside the area by Leif Davis.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin said: “Ethan gets fouled in the box. The official admits there’s contact, he just didn’t think there was enough.

“I think we started the game brilliantly. It’s really disappointing we don’t score when we’re on top.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to learn. We’ve improved a lot and we need to continue to improve.

“The game became very open and at 2-0 we were chasing it a little bit.

“I’m hurt that we lost 4-0, I really am. I don’t think the guys deserved that. I think these guys (Bournemouth) had seven weeks of preparation together before the season and we haven’t had that fortune.”

