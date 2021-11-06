Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pete Wild stunned after 11-goal thriller for FC Halifax

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 5:55 pm
Pete Wild’s FC Halifax were 7-4 winners (Clint Hughes/PA)
Pete Wild was stunned after FC Halifax scored seven goals to claim a remarkable victory against National League rivals Maidenhead in an 11-goal thriller in the FA Cup first round.

There were 10 goals in a frantic opening hour, and the hosts led 4-3 at half-time before asserting their dominance after the break.

Top scorer Billy Waters scored a brace and Tyrell Warren, Matty Warburton, Kian Spence, Jordan Slew and Elliot Newby all netted.

Wild said: “It went from the sublime to the ridiculous.

“We were excellent in possession, which is what we’ve worked on and what we’re good at, but we were rubbish out of it.

“We’ve scored seven great goals but as a team, as staff and as a squad we’ve got to be concerned with the goals we’ve conceded.

“But let’s not overshadow how good we were in attack.

“(Financially) It’s huge for the club because we had to take out a loan last year to finish the season and the chairman’s phenomenal with his support.”

Maidenhead’s four goals were in vain, and assistant boss Ryan Peters said: “It wasn’t great. If you’re a neutral it’s a terrific game to be a part of but if you’re us and you’ve let in as many goals as we have, we’re not incredibly happy.

“Four goals away from home would usually win you a game of football but unfortunately our defensive display as a team has let us down and that’s why we’re out of the cup.”

